Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) EVP Eshel Bar-Adon Purchases 2,700 Shares

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 683,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,348. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $33.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 291,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 966.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 252,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

