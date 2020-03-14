Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZRE. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

AZRE traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 46,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

