Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 188.2% in February

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein bought 4,300 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.26% of Bel Fuse worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 6,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.33. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.