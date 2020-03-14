Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Up 141.8% in February

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the February 13th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BLPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BLPH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 41,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

