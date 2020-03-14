BidaskClub Lowers Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Organogenesis stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,419. The firm has a market cap of $468.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

