BidaskClub Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 148,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,984. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.16.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

