BidaskClub Upgrades Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NTUS traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 390,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.81 million, a P/E ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $5,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $9,526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

