BidaskClub Upgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.71. 941,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,384 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 193.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.