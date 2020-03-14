Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $33,669.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00020018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,631,892 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.