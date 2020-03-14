Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BYD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 3,159,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,808. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,899 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.