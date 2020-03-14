Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 3,159,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,808. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,899 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

