Brian Austin Purchases 6,000 Shares of PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) Stock

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) insider Brian Austin purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.87 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,232.00 ($12,221.28).

PSI stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching A$2.45 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,001 shares. PSC Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.39 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of A$3.36 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $665.31 million and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.09 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.92.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PSC Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. PSC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

