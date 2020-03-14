Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

NYSE MSI traded up $13.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.95. 2,094,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,399,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

