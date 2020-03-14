Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) EVP Jerry W. Powell Buys 2,478 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $20,096.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,753.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CADE stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

