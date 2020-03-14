Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Acquires A$24,999.98 in Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) insider Adrian Cook purchased 128,205 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.98 ($17,730.48).

CVN stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.15 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 33,578,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.36 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. Carnarvon Petroleum Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of A$0.63 ($0.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 127.47, a current ratio of 127.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnarvon Petroleum Company Profile

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

