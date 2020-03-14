C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Chairman Purchases $32,000.00 in Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Chairman Larry G. Dillon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 43,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFFI stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 14,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. C&F Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $57.61.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.