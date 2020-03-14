ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stake Lessened by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCXI. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $51.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,146,897.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 773,347 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,288. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

