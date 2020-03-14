China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the February 13th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SXTC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.24.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

