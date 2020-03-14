Citigroup Trims Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Target Price to $124.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $142.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.08. 764,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

