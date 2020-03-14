Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) CEO Bradley J. Dodson Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) CEO Bradley J. Dodson acquired 50,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,677.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Civeo Corp has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CVEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
