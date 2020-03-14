Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) CEO Bradley J. Dodson Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) CEO Bradley J. Dodson acquired 50,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,677.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Civeo Corp has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

