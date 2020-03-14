Counterparty One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00024728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. During the last week, Counterparty has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.29 or 0.03156257 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00815738 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000435 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,361 coins. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

