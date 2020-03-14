Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,356,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,843. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

