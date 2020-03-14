Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,030,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2,153.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.39. 5,615,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,115. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

