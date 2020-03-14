DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $53,655.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Bitbox, SWFT and Bitmart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00504507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.72 or 0.05166067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00060640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00015874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018571 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, Bitbox, txbit.io, STEX and SWFT. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

