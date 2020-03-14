DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) VP Richard A. Loving Purchases 4,150 Shares of Stock

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) VP Richard A. Loving bought 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $24,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. 3,890,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.19. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 48.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

