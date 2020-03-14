Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 741,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,324. The firm has a market cap of $314.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Domo has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

