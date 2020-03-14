Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. 637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

