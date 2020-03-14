Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 123,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,904. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $405.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.07. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMLP. TheStreet downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

