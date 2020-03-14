Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

