Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 467.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,387,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,392. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.