El Paso Electric (EE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

El Paso Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. El Paso Electric has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE EE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 799,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,668. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%.

El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

