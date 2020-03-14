Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 60.1% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Enigma has a market cap of $7.65 million and $960,376.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 60.1% against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, AirSwap and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00886974 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000116 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Binance, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Mercatox, ABCC, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, Tidex, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

