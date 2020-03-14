EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 73,305 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $52,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $116,705,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,836,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

