Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after buying an additional 226,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evergy by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Evergy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,873,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after buying an additional 433,703 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

