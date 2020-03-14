Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) CFO David J. Bryant Buys 4,200 Shares

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Exantas Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XAN opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 223.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 66.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 158,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

