Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of XTC traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.26. The company had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$5.50 and a 12-month high of C$9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.