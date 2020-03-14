Fire Lotto Trading 64.3% Lower This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $63,746.68 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

