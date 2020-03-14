First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 243,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,776. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.48.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

