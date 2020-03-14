First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $16,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,958. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $967.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Busey by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Busey by 63.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Busey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Busey by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.