First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) CFO Anthony A. Schoen Sells 400 Shares

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 400 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $22,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony A. Schoen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Anthony A. Schoen sold 2,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $104,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.36). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

