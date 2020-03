Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.28.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,157. Five Below has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $61,718,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $8,758,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,816,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

