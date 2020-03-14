Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.28.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,157. Five Below has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $61,718,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $8,758,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,816,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

