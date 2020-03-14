Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the February 13th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 1,926 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,661.92. Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,224.36. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,713 shares of company stock worth $84,836. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

