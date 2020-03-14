FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $398,145.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $398,145.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.02233705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00197740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111826 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,360,255,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.