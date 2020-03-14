Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRTA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forterra to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 381,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $499.99 million, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.93. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Forterra by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

