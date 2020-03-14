Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRTA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forterra to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.61.
Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 381,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $499.99 million, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.93. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Forterra by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
