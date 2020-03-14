Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million.

NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 34,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

