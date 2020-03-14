Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17), reports. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.85%.

GNE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 206,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

