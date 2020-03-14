Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Increased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

GBT stock traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,167. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $56,186.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

