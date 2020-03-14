Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Up 93.1% in February

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 286,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,084. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $398.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

