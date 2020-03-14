Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Peter W. Hogan Acquires 1,000 Shares

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Peter W. Hogan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,098.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GCBC traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

