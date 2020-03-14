GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 1,785,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,154. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 388,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.