H. Keith Jennings Buys 12,000 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) CFO H. Keith Jennings purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $23,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,037.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H. Keith Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, H. Keith Jennings acquired 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $4,780.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, H. Keith Jennings acquired 750 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $2,625.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, H. Keith Jennings acquired 750 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $2,550.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, H. Keith Jennings acquired 750 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $2,610.00.

CLMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 515,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,420. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $774.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 476,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLMT. Raymond James upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.